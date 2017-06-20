Solar gift for school
TEACHERS and students of Koroinasolo Village School in Bua will now have access to the latest technology such as internet, photocopier, computer and other services. This is after the University of Fiji, in partnership with MV Solar Fiji Ltd, supplied solar power to the school at no cost.
