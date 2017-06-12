Search for missing Fijians halted

Search for missing Fijians halted

Read more: Fiji Times

PNG authorities tow back to Port Moresby the boat that the two Fijian men missing at sea was last seen in. Picture: PNG TV Update: 8:49PM AUTHORITIES have called off the search and rescue operation for three men missing at sea in Papua New Guinea, including one Fijian and a former Fiji national.

Chicago, IL

