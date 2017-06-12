School students march through streets

School students march through streets

6 hrs ago Read more: Fiji Times

MORE than 330 female students from 25 primary schools in the Sugar City took to the streets of Lautoka calling for an end to violence against girls and women. Chanting the slogan 'V.A.V' , the Fiji Girl Guides members marched through Tukani, Naviti and Yasawa streets before congregating at the St Thomas Primary School grounds where speeches, dances and skits depicting strong themes against violence were displayed.

