'Repair mill'

FARMERS unions say they are not surprised with the latest Tebbutt Times poll that showed 69 per cent of respondents think the Penang mill should have been repaired at a cost of $50 million. The closure of the Penang mill has been at the forefront of recent discourse on the sugar industry, with opposition political parties decrying its closure while Government and FSC oscillate between saying the mill will not be reopened and that a location will be found for a new mill.

