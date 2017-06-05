'Repair mill'

'Repair mill'

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Fiji Times

FARMERS unions say they are not surprised with the latest Tebbutt Times poll that showed 69 per cent of respondents think the Penang mill should have been repaired at a cost of $50 million. The closure of the Penang mill has been at the forefront of recent discourse on the sugar industry, with opposition political parties decrying its closure while Government and FSC oscillate between saying the mill will not be reopened and that a location will be found for a new mill.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fiji Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Churches discuss cross dressing Dec '16 skybobbie 6
News Dudley High School and the feisty Miss Dudley (Jan '07) Dec '16 Richard 55
News Fineasi Funaki (44) dies in Fiji (Nov '10) Dec '16 Lionel Funaki 94
News Back to Cawaci (Nov '16) Nov '16 ExCawaci 1
News Houses built with love (Nov '16) Nov '16 rusra02 1
News Single mum, vendor wins $30k lottery (Sep '16) Sep '16 Keiragambler 1
News Uncle held for 'rape' (Nov '08) Aug '16 Dhdjjssjjs 18
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Health Care
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. North Korea
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Microsoft
  4. Climate Change
  5. Tiger Woods
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,669 • Total comments across all topics: 281,550,027

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC