'Read To Lead Fiji' initiative launched

Yesterday Read more: Fiji Times

Minister for Education Mahendra Reddy reading to the students of MGM Primary School during the launch of the books yesterday. Picture: SUPPLIED IN a bid to improve the literacy levels of primary school students in the country, the Ministry of Education with Vision Fiji launched the "Read To Lead Fiji" initiative yesterday in Suva.

