Raviravi boxer in the ring after three years
RAVIRAVI, Ba boxer Sheik Rizwan is confident of his chances against Nausori Highland slugger Shamal Ram Anuj in the upcoming Canada Fiji Southern Boxing Promotion. Making a comeback after a lapse of three years, Rizwan said he wanted to stamp his mark in the ring.
