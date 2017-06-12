Rainima scoops Miss World Fiji title

Rainima scoops Miss World Fiji title

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Jun 10 Read more: Fiji Times

Nanise Rainima was all smiles after she was crowned Miss World Fiji at the Grand Pacific Hotel in Suva last night. Picture: ATU RASEA HER affectious smile and charismatic personality won the hearts of the judges and Nanise Rainima had more reasons to smile as she was crowned Miss World Fiji 2017 at the Grand Pacific Hotel in Suva last night.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fiji Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Churches discuss cross dressing (Dec '16) Dec '16 skybobbie 6
News Dudley High School and the feisty Miss Dudley (Jan '07) Dec '16 Richard 55
News Fineasi Funaki (44) dies in Fiji (Nov '10) Dec '16 Lionel Funaki 94
News Back to Cawaci (Nov '16) Nov '16 ExCawaci 1
News Houses built with love (Nov '16) Nov '16 rusra02 1
News Single mum, vendor wins $30k lottery (Sep '16) Sep '16 Keiragambler 1
News Uncle held for 'rape' (Nov '08) Aug '16 Dhdjjssjjs 18
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Health Care
  1. North Korea
  2. Microsoft
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,066 • Total comments across all topics: 281,709,659

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC