Rainima scoops Miss World Fiji title
Nanise Rainima was all smiles after she was crowned Miss World Fiji at the Grand Pacific Hotel in Suva last night. Picture: ATU RASEA HER affectious smile and charismatic personality won the hearts of the judges and Nanise Rainima had more reasons to smile as she was crowned Miss World Fiji 2017 at the Grand Pacific Hotel in Suva last night.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fiji Times.
