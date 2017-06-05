Queens visit Motibahi Group of Companies

Queens visit Motibahi Group of Companies

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Fiji Times

Update: 11:19AM VODAFONE Hibiscus 2017 Queen contestants, Miss Dove, Alisi Vucago and Miss The Fiji Times, Charlene Lanyon were hosted to a morning tea by parent company, Motibhai Group of Companies at their Walu Bay headquarters in Suva this morning. Miss Vucago and Miss Lanyon met heads of departments, managing various units of the company and held introductory discussions with the various executives.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fiji Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Churches discuss cross dressing Dec '16 skybobbie 6
News Dudley High School and the feisty Miss Dudley (Jan '07) Dec '16 Richard 55
News Fineasi Funaki (44) dies in Fiji (Nov '10) Dec '16 Lionel Funaki 94
News Back to Cawaci (Nov '16) Nov '16 ExCawaci 1
News Houses built with love (Nov '16) Nov '16 rusra02 1
News Single mum, vendor wins $30k lottery (Sep '16) Sep '16 Keiragambler 1
News Uncle held for 'rape' (Nov '08) Aug '16 Dhdjjssjjs 18
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Health Care
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. North Korea
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Microsoft
  4. Climate Change
  5. Tiger Woods
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,669 • Total comments across all topics: 281,550,008

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC