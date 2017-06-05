Queens urged to help police

During a visit to the Lautoka police station yesterday, divisional police commander Western, Senior Superintendent of Police Marika Kotoisuva said the negative image portrayed by a few was not a reflection of the hard work put in by countless other police officers. "Apart from the odd thank you that we are lucky to receive, we cop a lot of criticism about our work, especially on social media," he said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fiji Times.