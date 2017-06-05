Prison overcrowding questioned

Prison overcrowding questioned

Update: 6:48PM FIJI Corrections Service Commissioner Francis Bulewa and accounts officer Aporosa Toroca, who this morning presented to the Public Accounts Committee on the audit findings for 2015, were asked by member Aseri Radrodro if the corrections facilities were OHS compliant in terms of overcrowding. i 1 2Based on the recruitment of new officers and the increase in the number of inmates could the committee be briefed in terms of the facilities, whether it was OHS compliant in terms of overcrowding,i 1 2 he asked.

