Prasad leads snooker field
SOUTH Seas Club player Rahil Prasad is the top seed for the Ray's Red Apron Butchery Ltd second A-Grade Snooker Championship which starts in Suva and Nausori this afternoon. The Fiji National University student has been holding the number one position since last year and has been in good form recently.
