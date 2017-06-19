Plan early, says CEO

Plan early, says CEO

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Fiji Times

Water Authority of Fiji CEO Opetaia Ravai, sitting fourth from left, with the participants at Holiday Inn, Suva. Picture: SUPPLIED FIJI's future generations will be at a disadvantage if the Water Authority of Fiji fails to plan for the events of climate change, says its chief executive officer Opetaia Ravai.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fiji Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Churches discuss cross dressing (Dec '16) Dec '16 skybobbie 6
News Dudley High School and the feisty Miss Dudley (Jan '07) Dec '16 Richard 55
News Fineasi Funaki (44) dies in Fiji (Nov '10) Dec '16 Lionel Funaki 94
News Back to Cawaci (Nov '16) Nov '16 ExCawaci 1
News Houses built with love (Nov '16) Nov '16 rusra02 1
News Single mum, vendor wins $30k lottery (Sep '16) Sep '16 Keiragambler 1
News Uncle held for 'rape' (Nov '08) Aug '16 Dhdjjssjjs 18
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. North Korea
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. U.S. Open
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,888 • Total comments across all topics: 281,986,643

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC