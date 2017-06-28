Physical education to be introduced in all Fijian schools

Physical education teachers and other key education stakeholders are meeting in Suva, Fiji this week to deliberate on a Quality Physical Education Policy aimed at strengthening fitness and wellness among Fijian children. Dr. Mahendra Reddy, Fiji's Minister for Education, Heritage and Arts, who spoke at the Technical Working Group Quality Physical Education training workshop on Wednesday, said it was timely considering the National Sports and Wellness Day this Friday.

