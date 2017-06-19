Paul ties knot with a 'Pearl'
Fiji Pearls rep, Alesi Waqa-Paul, second from right, husband Keponi Paul and friends Eroni Sau, left, and Luse Kotobalavu after their civil marriage at Suvavou House in Suva yesterday. Picture: SUPPLIED FIJI Pearls mid court player, Alesi Waqa married the love of her life yesterday in Suva and described it as the perfect birthday gift.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fiji Times.
