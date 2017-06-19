Paul ties knot with a 'Pearl'

Paul ties knot with a 'Pearl'

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Fiji Times

Fiji Pearls rep, Alesi Waqa-Paul, second from right, husband Keponi Paul and friends Eroni Sau, left, and Luse Kotobalavu after their civil marriage at Suvavou House in Suva yesterday. Picture: SUPPLIED FIJI Pearls mid court player, Alesi Waqa married the love of her life yesterday in Suva and described it as the perfect birthday gift.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fiji Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Churches discuss cross dressing (Dec '16) Dec '16 skybobbie 6
News Dudley High School and the feisty Miss Dudley (Jan '07) Dec '16 Richard 55
News Fineasi Funaki (44) dies in Fiji (Nov '10) Dec '16 Lionel Funaki 94
News Back to Cawaci (Nov '16) Nov '16 ExCawaci 1
News Houses built with love (Nov '16) Nov '16 rusra02 1
News Single mum, vendor wins $30k lottery (Sep '16) Sep '16 Keiragambler 1
News Uncle held for 'rape' (Nov '08) Aug '16 Dhdjjssjjs 18
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Syria
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Cuba
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,132 • Total comments across all topics: 281,952,358

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC