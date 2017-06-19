Paul ties knot with a 'Pearl'

Fiji Pearls rep, Alesi Waqa-Paul, second from right, husband Keponi Paul and friends Eroni Sau, left, and Luse Kotobalavu after their civil marriage at Suvavou House in Suva yesterday. Picture: SUPPLIED FIJI Pearls mid court player, Alesi Waqa married the love of her life yesterday in Suva and described it as the perfect birthday gift.

