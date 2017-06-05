Patrol nabs poachers

Saturday

In a joint initiative to help patrol Fiji's Exclusive Economic Zone , the New Zealand Defence Force sent its patrol boat HMNZS Hawea to help Republic of Fiji Navy to keep a watch on its exclusive zone.Picture: File THROUGH a joint initiative to help patrol Fiji's Exclusive Economic Zone , the New Zealand Defence Force and Republic of Fiji Navy have sent seven fishing vessels back to port. The fishing vessels boarded during fisheries patrols in western Fiji waters were sent back to port because of licensing and maritime safety issues.

Chicago, IL

