Patrol nabs poachers
In a joint initiative to help patrol Fiji's Exclusive Economic Zone , the New Zealand Defence Force sent its patrol boat HMNZS Hawea to help Republic of Fiji Navy to keep a watch on its exclusive zone.Picture: File THROUGH a joint initiative to help patrol Fiji's Exclusive Economic Zone , the New Zealand Defence Force and Republic of Fiji Navy have sent seven fishing vessels back to port. The fishing vessels boarded during fisheries patrols in western Fiji waters were sent back to port because of licensing and maritime safety issues.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fiji Times.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Churches discuss cross dressing (Dec '16)
|Dec '16
|skybobbie
|6
|Dudley High School and the feisty Miss Dudley (Jan '07)
|Dec '16
|Richard
|55
|Fineasi Funaki (44) dies in Fiji (Nov '10)
|Dec '16
|Lionel Funaki
|94
|Back to Cawaci (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|ExCawaci
|1
|Houses built with love (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|rusra02
|1
|Single mum, vendor wins $30k lottery (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Keiragambler
|1
|Uncle held for 'rape' (Nov '08)
|Aug '16
|Dhdjjssjjs
|18
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC