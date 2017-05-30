Pasifika Voices declare support for F...

Pasifika Voices declare support for Fiji Bati

Friday

Update: 4:30PM PASIFIKA Voices, the internationally-renowned musical choir from the University of the South Pacific, have declared its support towards the Fiji Bati. Choir leader Igelese Ete said they had volunteered to sing the national anthem at the Fiji Bati games in the Rugby League World Cup in Australia from October to December.

Chicago, IL

