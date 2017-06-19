Parties make recommendations to elect...

Parties make recommendations to electoral commission

Pio Tikoduadua, Jagath Karunaratne, Biman Prasad, Lavenia Padarath, Linda Tabuya and Anare Jale during the political parties press conference in Suva today. Picture: JONA KONATACI Update: 5:04PM FIVE political parties have proposed 121 recommendations to the Electoral Commission in their bid to maintain a free and fair election in Fiji next year.

