Parties make recommendations to electoral commission

Pio Tikoduadua, Jagath Karunaratne, Biman Prasad, Lavenia Padarath, Linda Tabuya and Anare Jale during the political parties press conference in Suva today. Picture: JONA KONATACI Update: 5:04PM FIVE political parties have proposed 121 recommendations to the Electoral Commission in their bid to maintain a free and fair election in Fiji next year.

