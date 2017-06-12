Parties discuss election reports

Parties discuss election reports

Fiji Labour Party leader Mahendra Chaudhry , Fiji United Freedom Party leader Jagath Karunaratne and SODELPA leader Sitiveni Rabuka at the Fijian Elections Office in Toorak, Suva, yesterday. Picture: RAMA OPPOSITION political parties will know by the end of June what the Electoral Commission thinks about their proposed changes to the electoral laws.

Chicago, IL

