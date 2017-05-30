Parents urged to spend more time with...

Parents urged to spend more time with children

Fiji Times

PARENTS and guardians have been urged to spend more time with their children and be part and parcel of their rearing to foster better communities. Minister for Women, Children and Poverty Alleviation Mereseini Vuniwaqa said this at the West Children's Symposium held at Tanoa Waterfront Hotel in Lautoka on Thursday night.

Chicago, IL

