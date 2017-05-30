Pageant director ready to showcase beauty show
Update: 2:30PM MISS World Fiji Pageant director Andhy Blake is ready and eager to showcase this year's Miss World Fiji 2017 finals to be held at the Grand Pacific Hotel in Suva on June 10. Mr Blake stressed this in an interview during the first round of rehearsals for the participants for the Miss World Fiji 2017 finals which was held at the Fiji Broadcasting Corporation today in Suva. "What the girls learnt today was the paces and choreography of the show because Miss World Fiji is a television show where we teach them choreography for TV placements on stage and also choreography on how they come out with the Inside Out band," he said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fiji Times.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Churches discuss cross dressing
|Dec '16
|skybobbie
|6
|Dudley High School and the feisty Miss Dudley (Jan '07)
|Dec '16
|Richard
|55
|Fineasi Funaki (44) dies in Fiji (Nov '10)
|Dec '16
|Lionel Funaki
|94
|Back to Cawaci (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|ExCawaci
|1
|Houses built with love (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|rusra02
|1
|Single mum, vendor wins $30k lottery (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Keiragambler
|1
|Uncle held for 'rape' (Nov '08)
|Aug '16
|Dhdjjssjjs
|18
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC