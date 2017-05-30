Pageant director ready to showcase beauty show

Update: 2:30PM MISS World Fiji Pageant director Andhy Blake is ready and eager to showcase this year's Miss World Fiji 2017 finals to be held at the Grand Pacific Hotel in Suva on June 10. Mr Blake stressed this in an interview during the first round of rehearsals for the participants for the Miss World Fiji 2017 finals which was held at the Fiji Broadcasting Corporation today in Suva. "What the girls learnt today was the paces and choreography of the show because Miss World Fiji is a television show where we teach them choreography for TV placements on stage and also choreography on how they come out with the Inside Out band," he said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fiji Times.