Paddlers Oceans Day clean up

Update: 5:30PM SUVA water sports enthusiasts will be out on the ocean surrounding the capital city tomorrow morning on a paddle at sunrise to clean up in commemoration of World Ocean Day. Organisers, the Viti SUP & Vai 1 2a group say that over 60 Fijian ocean athletes and enthusiasts will be out in the water in front of the Fiji Revenue Customs Authority at 6am and work towards the National Sailing Centre.

