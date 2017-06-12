Pacific investigators, prosecutors en...

Pacific investigators, prosecutors enhance ability to fight corruption

Next Story Prev Story
28 min ago Read more: Fiji Times

INVESTIGATORS, prosecutors and law enforcement officials from across the South Pacific region convened in Nadi yesterday to discuss challenges encountered when investigating and prosecuting corruption in the Pacific. The three-day meeting is organised by the United Nation's Pacific Regional Anti-Corruption and is designed to enhance Pacific countries' capabilities to investigate and prosecute corruption.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fiji Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Churches discuss cross dressing (Dec '16) Dec '16 skybobbie 6
News Dudley High School and the feisty Miss Dudley (Jan '07) Dec '16 Richard 55
News Fineasi Funaki (44) dies in Fiji (Nov '10) Dec '16 Lionel Funaki 94
News Back to Cawaci (Nov '16) Nov '16 ExCawaci 1
News Houses built with love (Nov '16) Nov '16 rusra02 1
News Single mum, vendor wins $30k lottery (Sep '16) Sep '16 Keiragambler 1
News Uncle held for 'rape' (Nov '08) Aug '16 Dhdjjssjjs 18
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Iran
  5. Hillary Clinton
  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,360 • Total comments across all topics: 281,753,064

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC