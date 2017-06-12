Pacific investigators, prosecutors enhance ability to fight corruption
INVESTIGATORS, prosecutors and law enforcement officials from across the South Pacific region convened in Nadi yesterday to discuss challenges encountered when investigating and prosecuting corruption in the Pacific. The three-day meeting is organised by the United Nation's Pacific Regional Anti-Corruption and is designed to enhance Pacific countries' capabilities to investigate and prosecute corruption.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fiji Times.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Churches discuss cross dressing (Dec '16)
|Dec '16
|skybobbie
|6
|Dudley High School and the feisty Miss Dudley (Jan '07)
|Dec '16
|Richard
|55
|Fineasi Funaki (44) dies in Fiji (Nov '10)
|Dec '16
|Lionel Funaki
|94
|Back to Cawaci (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|ExCawaci
|1
|Houses built with love (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|rusra02
|1
|Single mum, vendor wins $30k lottery (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Keiragambler
|1
|Uncle held for 'rape' (Nov '08)
|Aug '16
|Dhdjjssjjs
|18
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC