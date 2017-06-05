NZDF-Fiji Navy Patrols Send Non-Compliant Vessels to Port
A combined team of New Zealand Defence Force and Republic of Fiji Navy personnel boarded 70 fishing vessels during fisheries patrols in western Fiji in the past week. A combined team of New Zealand Defence Force and Republic of Fiji Navy personnel sent seven of 70 fishing vessels boarded during fisheries patrols in western Fiji in the past week back to port because of licensing and maritime safety issues.
