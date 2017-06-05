NFP sets priorities

THE National Federation Party has set their foundation for the 2018 general election with former parliamentarian Pio Tikoduadua selected as party president. During the NFP annual convention at the Girmit Centre in Lautoka yesterday, Mr Tikoduadua called for people to realise and exercise their rights as influencers of decision-making in the country.

