Nadi go through

Shahil Dave and Poasa Bainivalu of Suva are beaten by Ratu Josevata Dugucagi of Nadi during the second Vodafone Fiji FACT semi final at Ratu Cakobau Park last night .Picture: RAMA DEFENDING champion Nadi will play Rewa in the final of the 2017 Vodafone Fiji FACT at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori today. Nadi thrashed Suva 6-2 in the second semi-final while Rewa defeated Labasa 6-5 on penalty kicks in the first semi-final.

