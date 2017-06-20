Minister: Fiji's ageing population gr...

Minister: Fiji's ageing population growing

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Fiji Times

Shila Papaiya, 55, closest to camera, with Sister Tema Uabong, Elizabeth Naidu, 56, and Nalini Singh during the World Elder Abuse Awareness Day celebration at Albert Park in Suva yesterday. Picture: JONACANI LALAKOBAU FIJI is considered to be an ageing population even though elderly abuse is not new to the country as many aspects of the problem remain unknown, including its causes and consequences.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fiji Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Churches discuss cross dressing (Dec '16) Dec '16 skybobbie 6
News Dudley High School and the feisty Miss Dudley (Jan '07) Dec '16 Richard 55
News Fineasi Funaki (44) dies in Fiji (Nov '10) Dec '16 Lionel Funaki 94
News Back to Cawaci (Nov '16) Nov '16 ExCawaci 1
News Houses built with love (Nov '16) Nov '16 rusra02 1
News Single mum, vendor wins $30k lottery (Sep '16) Sep '16 Keiragambler 1
News Uncle held for 'rape' (Nov '08) Aug '16 Dhdjjssjjs 18
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Pakistan
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Hillary Clinton
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,137 • Total comments across all topics: 281,782,038

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC