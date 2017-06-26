Medicine shortage

19 hrs ago Read more: Fiji Times

EVEN though medicines are short in supply in hospitals around the country, the issue is not a major one, says Health and Medical Services Minister Rosy Akbar. In an interview, Ms Akbar said in times of major shortages, the ministry had its emergency orders which were normally flown into the country.

