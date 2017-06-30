Massive state borrowing

Massive state borrowing

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Fiji Times

About 40 per cent of the 2017-2018 National Budget will be spent on capital works such as the upgrading of roads, buildings, construction of government facilities and purchase of equipment. Picture: FILE WITH a bigger pay cheque for civil servants, the Government has also mapped a very busy year for them with its long list of social protection programs and projects.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fiji Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Churches discuss cross dressing (Dec '16) Dec '16 skybobbie 6
News Dudley High School and the feisty Miss Dudley (Jan '07) Dec '16 Richard 55
News Fineasi Funaki (44) dies in Fiji (Nov '10) Dec '16 Lionel Funaki 94
News Back to Cawaci (Nov '16) Nov '16 ExCawaci 1
News Houses built with love (Nov '16) Nov '16 rusra02 1
News Single mum, vendor wins $30k lottery (Sep '16) Sep '16 Keiragambler 1
News Uncle held for 'rape' (Nov '08) Aug '16 Dhdjjssjjs 18
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. South Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Tornado
  4. Syria
  5. Kentucky Derby
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,125 • Total comments across all topics: 282,153,171

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC