Man with dementia missing from Hamilt...

Man with dementia missing from Hamilton home found 'safe and well'

Louis de Quaasteniet was last seen walking from his home at Chapel Hill, Rototuna at 9am on Sunday. If you see him call police on 07 858 6200.

