Majority support fish campaign

Update: 6:55PM NINETY five per cent of people surveyed in Suva by the 4FJ Campaign reported they were willing to give up eating kawakawa and donu during its peak breeding season after learning it would help them recover from overfishing. cChange Fiji director Scott Radway said in a statement that the survey confirmed that once people learnt about the problem, they were willing to get behind the solution.

Chicago, IL

