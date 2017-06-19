Magodro water woes addressed
Update: 6:05PM FETCHING water from the creek in the evenings to consume in the morning will now be a thing of the past for the women of Nasivikoso, Magodro in Ba. The five hundred villagers will now have access to piped drinking water, especially the preparation of meals and other daily chores.
