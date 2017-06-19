Kwadjo in hospital, police looks for ...

Kwadjo in hospital, police looks for driver

BOXER Joseph Kwadjo will not fight in the upcoming Canada Fiji Southern Boxing Promotion after being involved in a road accident in Suva yesterday. "Kwadjo was admitted to the hospital for observation and police are looking for the driver who was involved in the hit-and-run accident," she said.

Chicago, IL

