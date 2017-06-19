Kiwis on stricken yacht in remote Fij...

Kiwis on stricken yacht in remote Fijian island rescued and on way to Suva

Four Kiwi men stranded on a remote Fijian island after their boat struck a reef have been rescued and are on their way to Suva. The 61-foot Jungle was heading towards Tonga on Friday when it crashed into the remote Tuvana-I-Ra reef, 425 kilometres southeast of Suva, the Fijian capital.

