Kiwi student to join leg of Tara expedition

The famous schooner which once belonged to Sir Peter Blake will pick up a special guest on its way to an historic stopover in Auckland on July 1. University of Auckland science student Neelam Hari, 23, will join the crew of the Tara Expedition as an observer on its leg between Suva and Auckland's Viaduct Harbour. Neelam was selected for the once-in-a-lifetime trip by the French-based ePOP project, or e-Participatory Observers Project.

