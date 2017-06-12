Justice served, says mum

Justice served, says mum

The late Mr Kumar had been operating a van as public transport which Mr Nasara had hired on the pretence of going home but had in fact intended to rob him. As Mr Kumar reacted against the violence on him and the threat of robbery, Nasara attacked him, hitting the him on his head several times with a wheel spanner.

