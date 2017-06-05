Josua wants to learn more

NRL trainer John Jewiss speaks to Vodafone Fiji Resident players during a training session at Albert Park in Suva yesterday. Picture: JOVESA NAISUA BURENITU Cowboys hooker Josua Cagivinaka wants to gain more experience after he was selected to be part of the Vodafone Fiji Residents team during their training session at Albert Park yesterday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fiji Times.