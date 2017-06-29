Infrastructure Budget

Infrastructure Budget

* Water Distribution System Project $54m, Urban Water Supply and Wastewater Management Project $30.6m- project is co-funded by the Asian Development Bank, European Investment Bank, Green Climate Fund & Government Local Funding; Rural Water Supply Programme $27.3m to provide safe drinking water to 36,548 Fijians in over 178 villages, settlements and schools; Wastewater Treatment Plant $19.2m, improvement and upgrade of wastewater distribution system $14m, Integrated Meter Management $6m - replacement of defective water meters to reduce billing errors, Electrical Upgrading Project $10m for installation of new generators and switchboard systems to ensure reliable power supply to WAF facilities; Non-Revenue Water Reduction Project $8.1m to reduce the amount of water leakages through water reticulation systems; and distribution of free water tanks in maritime, drought stricken areas - ... (more)

Chicago, IL

