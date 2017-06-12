India donates $2.02m for COP23 presid...

India donates $2.02m for COP23 presidency

Prime Minister and Incoming COP23 President Frank Bainimarama receives a cheque from Indian High Commissioner to Fiji, Vishvas Sapkal in Suva. Picture: SUPPLIED Update: 6:40PM THE Indian Government today handed over a cheque of $2.02million in support of Fiji's Presidency of the United Nations ongoing climate negotiations, COP 23. Prime Minister and Incoming COP23 President Frank Bainimarama thanked the Indian Government for the assistance while receiving the cheque from the Indian High Commissioner to Fiji, Vishvas Sapkal.

Chicago, IL

