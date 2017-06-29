Income tax threshold increased from $...

Income tax threshold increased from $16,000 to $30,000 - Thursday 29/06/2017

The government has made major announcements about personal income taxes for people and has also confirmed pay increments of sections of the civil service. While delivering the 2017/2018 National Budget address, Minister for Economy Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum says the income tax threshold has been increased from $16,000 to $30,000.



