Hussain qualifies for Fiji International
NADI businessman Abid Hussain has laid his stake for a spot in the prestigious Fiji International which will be played at the Natadola Bay Championship Golf Course from August 16-20. Hussain, who made his debut in the tournament as an amateur last year, set the pace in the two-day 36 holes local qualifying round at the Denarau Golf and Racquet Club course, Nadi, yesterday.
