Hundreds of licenses for maritime

Update: 3:47PM NINETY-TWO provisional licenses and 171 full licenses have been issued in the maritime zone by the Land Transport Authority . The LTA continues to extend and improve its services to the islands in the maritime zone , which according to statement, as of June 12, 2017, it has registered a total 164 vehicles in Gau, Koro, Lakeba, Vanuabalavu, Cicia, Rotuma, and Levuka.

