Human rights dialogue session scheduled

Human rights dialogue session scheduled

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: Fiji Times

Update: 1:13PM THE Human Rights and Anti-Discrimination Commission has organised a dialogue session with non-government, civil society and youth organisations in Lautoka to focus on human rights and access to justice. The two-day dialogue also aims to explore potential initiatives to strengthen engagement and collaboration with NGOs and CSOs, and with youths to promote and protect human rights.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fiji Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Churches discuss cross dressing (Dec '16) Dec '16 skybobbie 6
News Dudley High School and the feisty Miss Dudley (Jan '07) Dec '16 Richard 55
News Fineasi Funaki (44) dies in Fiji (Nov '10) Dec '16 Lionel Funaki 94
News Back to Cawaci (Nov '16) Nov '16 ExCawaci 1
News Houses built with love (Nov '16) Nov '16 rusra02 1
News Single mum, vendor wins $30k lottery (Sep '16) Sep '16 Keiragambler 1
News Uncle held for 'rape' (Nov '08) Aug '16 Dhdjjssjjs 18
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. South Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Tornado
  4. Syria
  5. Kentucky Derby
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,095 • Total comments across all topics: 282,148,591

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC