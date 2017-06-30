Human rights dialogue session scheduled
Update: 1:13PM THE Human Rights and Anti-Discrimination Commission has organised a dialogue session with non-government, civil society and youth organisations in Lautoka to focus on human rights and access to justice. The two-day dialogue also aims to explore potential initiatives to strengthen engagement and collaboration with NGOs and CSOs, and with youths to promote and protect human rights.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fiji Times.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Churches discuss cross dressing (Dec '16)
|Dec '16
|skybobbie
|6
|Dudley High School and the feisty Miss Dudley (Jan '07)
|Dec '16
|Richard
|55
|Fineasi Funaki (44) dies in Fiji (Nov '10)
|Dec '16
|Lionel Funaki
|94
|Back to Cawaci (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|ExCawaci
|1
|Houses built with love (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|rusra02
|1
|Single mum, vendor wins $30k lottery (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Keiragambler
|1
|Uncle held for 'rape' (Nov '08)
|Aug '16
|Dhdjjssjjs
|18
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC