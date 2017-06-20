Home teaches aid skills

Update: 4:25PM IN a bid to improve their abilities to save a life, the young women and men of the Suva's Homes of Hope charity completed a two-day First Aid training today at their base in Wailoku with local company, Handy Training . Handy Training founder and trainer, Andy Eames said the two-day training went really well and gave the participants another important skill; one that could help save people's lives.

