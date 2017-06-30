Holiday promotes physical activity
Update: 1:48PM HEALTH and Medical Services Minister Rosy Akbar opened the National Sports Day at Churchill Park in Lautoka by calling on every Fijian to make exercise and healthy lifestyles a part of their daily routine. "Cabinet approved this public holiday in 2014 to promote physical activity and sports as an essential part of healthy living," Ms Akbar said.
