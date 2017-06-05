Hard task ahead for Fiji: Gamel

13 hrs ago Read more: Fiji Times

Update: 3:04PM FIJI'S national football coach Christophe Gamel said it would be a hard task for the players to win against New Caledonia on an away match tomorrow. "I am not so confident because I have lost two players through injury, who should be taking those positions are not responding well in the training," he said in a statement.

Chicago, IL

