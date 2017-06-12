Groups turn green for the environment

Groups turn green for the environment

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Fiji Times

School of Angles Kindergarten students, teachers and parents after their clean up at My Suva Picnic Park on Saturday, June 17, 2017. Picture: JONACANI LALAKOBAU THREE different groups conducted clean-up campaigns along the Nasese foreshore and My Suva Picnic Park yesterday in an initiative to celebrate World Environment Day.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fiji Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Churches discuss cross dressing (Dec '16) Dec '16 skybobbie 6
News Dudley High School and the feisty Miss Dudley (Jan '07) Dec '16 Richard 55
News Fineasi Funaki (44) dies in Fiji (Nov '10) Dec '16 Lionel Funaki 94
News Back to Cawaci (Nov '16) Nov '16 ExCawaci 1
News Houses built with love (Nov '16) Nov '16 rusra02 1
News Single mum, vendor wins $30k lottery (Sep '16) Sep '16 Keiragambler 1
News Uncle held for 'rape' (Nov '08) Aug '16 Dhdjjssjjs 18
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Cuba
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. North Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,311 • Total comments across all topics: 281,854,313

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC