Goneva honours friendship as Lydia sings her heart out

Kaila! Star Search contestant Lydia Taukafa, 13, sitting, pictured with Vodafone Flying Fijians rep Vereniki Goneva with wife Raijeli, standing left, and her family members after the private judging at the Fiji Times conference room in Suva on Tuesday, Ju FLYING Fijians flyer Vereniki Goneva turned up to a private judging of the Kaila! Star Search last night to honour a friendship he forged with a family one year ago. The Tongan players took Goneva after their Pacific Nations Cup fixture last year and introduced him to Lydia's family.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fiji Times.