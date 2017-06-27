Goneva honours friendship as Lydia si...

Goneva honours friendship as Lydia sings her heart out

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: Fiji Times

Kaila! Star Search contestant Lydia Taukafa, 13, sitting, pictured with Vodafone Flying Fijians rep Vereniki Goneva with wife Raijeli, standing left, and her family members after the private judging at the Fiji Times conference room in Suva on Tuesday, Ju FLYING Fijians flyer Vereniki Goneva turned up to a private judging of the Kaila! Star Search last night to honour a friendship he forged with a family one year ago. The Tongan players took Goneva after their Pacific Nations Cup fixture last year and introduced him to Lydia's family.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fiji Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Churches discuss cross dressing (Dec '16) Dec '16 skybobbie 6
News Dudley High School and the feisty Miss Dudley (Jan '07) Dec '16 Richard 55
News Fineasi Funaki (44) dies in Fiji (Nov '10) Dec '16 Lionel Funaki 94
News Back to Cawaci (Nov '16) Nov '16 ExCawaci 1
News Houses built with love (Nov '16) Nov '16 rusra02 1
News Single mum, vendor wins $30k lottery (Sep '16) Sep '16 Keiragambler 1
News Uncle held for 'rape' (Nov '08) Aug '16 Dhdjjssjjs 18
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Syria
  3. North Korea
  4. Wall Street
  5. Sarah Palin
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,148 • Total comments across all topics: 282,096,469

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC