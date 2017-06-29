Gaunavou ready to face Naliva

Gaunavou ready to face Naliva

Fiji Times

NAITASIRI boxer Tomu Gaunavou is confident of giving Savenaca Naliva a good run for his money in tomorrow's Canada Fiji Southern Boxing Promotions program in Nadi. He said he had been training for the past months and was glad to be given the opportunity to fight Naliva.

Chicago, IL

