FSC launches investigation

THE Fiji Sugar Corporation is investigating how a rubber tyre ended up inside cane processing machinery resulting in an unscheduled stoppage at the Lautoka sugar mill. FSC chief executive officer Graham Clark said management and staff were working around the clock to ensure intermittent stoppages caused by mechanical issues were reduced.

Chicago, IL

