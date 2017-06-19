Frustrated truck drivers

Frustrated truck drivers

Sugarcane truck drivers wait outside the Labasa mill after they were told it was closed for the day. Picture: LUISA QIOLEVU This was after they were told to leave their cane trucks and go home as the mill was closed for business yesterday.

Chicago, IL

